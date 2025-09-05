Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, Download Directly Here

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the RBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2025 today, September 5. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website of the board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Class 12 compartment and improvement exams were held from August 6 to August 8, 2025, in offline mode. This examination provided another opportunity for students who failed to qualify in one or more subjects in the main board exam.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: How To Download Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results?

Visit the official RBSE website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on either "Senior Secondary Result 2025" for Class 12 or "Secondary and Vocational" to check results for Class 10.

A new link will open. Enter you roll number and click on "submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Results- "Class 12 Supplementary Result" and "Class 10 Supplementary Result".

The RBSE supplementary examinations were conducted for students who could not clear their main exams or were not satisfied with their results.