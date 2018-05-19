Update On Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2018 Date RBSE 12th result is expected today. Students can check it at rajresults.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT RBSE 12th Result 2018 Likely To Be Announced Today New Delhi: For more than a week, the result hosting website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has been flashing 'results coming soon', thus arousing curiosity among students. There's no confirmation on the 12th and 10th result date. In such cases, students are suggested to monitor the official website for timely updates. As per the reports carried by other media outlets, the result is expected today. 'RBSE Class 12 results expected on Saturday. More than 826,200 students enrolled for Class 12 exams and out of which 42,665 students registered in commerce stream, 246,254 in science and 537359 in humanities,' reported the Hindustan Times. 'The preparation of result is in its last leg. If everything goes as per schedule, the results will be announced on Saturday," the board's spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has confirmed to the HT.



"Preparations are in full swing to declare the class 12 science and commerce exams results between May 20 and May 30," an official from RBSE told NDTV on May 4, 2018.



The official also said the evaluation of the papers are going on right now and there are three more processes to go before the final results declaration of Class 12 exams. It is also speculated that the result for Arts stream students from class 12 will be announced earlier than Science and Commerce. Arts stream registers more students than the other two streams. Last year also the board had released the result for arts stream separately.



Rajasthan class 12 results will be available on the result website of Rajasthan State Examination. Students can check it at rajresults.nic.in.



Click here for more



For more than a week, the result hosting website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has been flashing 'results coming soon', thus arousing curiosity among students. There's no confirmation on the 12th and 10th result date. In such cases, students are suggested to monitor the official website for timely updates. As per the reports carried by other media outlets, the result is expected today. 'RBSE Class 12 results expected on Saturday. More than 826,200 students enrolled for Class 12 exams and out of which 42,665 students registered in commerce stream, 246,254 in science and 537359 in humanities,' reported the Hindustan Times. 'The preparation of result is in its last leg. If everything goes as per schedule, the results will be announced on Saturday," the board's spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has confirmed to the HT."Preparations are in full swing to declare the class 12 science and commerce exams results between May 20 and May 30," an official from RBSE told NDTV on May 4, 2018.The official also said the evaluation of the papers are going on right now and there are three more processes to go before the final results declaration of Class 12 exams. It is also speculated that the result for Arts stream students from class 12 will be announced earlier than Science and Commerce. Arts stream registers more students than the other two streams. Last year also the board had released the result for arts stream separately. Rajasthan class 12 results will be available on the result website of Rajasthan State Examination. Students can check it at rajresults.nic.in.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter