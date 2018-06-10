Rajasthan Board BSER 10th Result 2018 Time, Date Confirmed; Check Here

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: June 10, 2018 15:42 IST
BSER 10th Result 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will release BSER 10th result 2018 on June 11. According to a source close to Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 10 results will be released tomorrow at 3.15 pm. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in. Along with the official websites, RBSE 10th results will also be released on third party results websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. BSER released Class 8 results last week. Before that, Rajasthan Board released RBSE Class 12 results.

RBSE 10th results are expected to be released by the Rajasthan Board and Education Ministry officials.

RBSE Class 12 Arts results were declared on June 1. More than 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 Arts stream exams held in March. In Arts results, overall pass percentage was 88.92%.

BSER Class 12 Science and Commerce results were released in May last week. In Science stream, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 per cent students passed class 12 commerce exams.
 

BSER Class 10 results 2018: Everything you need to know

Rajasthan Board Class 10 results soon @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Rajresults.nic.in

Read everything you need to know about Rajasthan Board Class 10 results:

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2018: Where to check

The BSER Class 10 results will be available on June 11 at 3.15 pm.

Rajasthan Board 10th Class result 2018: How to check

Candidates, who are searching for RBSE Class 10 results 2018, may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Go to the official website of RBSE, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step Two : Click on the Class 10 results link, " RESULT CLASS X EXAM 2018" given on the right side of the portal
Step Three : On next page, enter the examination Roll Number
Step Four : Click Submit and see your results

An official had last week told NDTV that the class 10 board exam results will be announced on next week.

