RBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared @ Rajresults.nic.in, 79.86 % Pass

BSER or RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has published the RBSE 10th results 2018 today. Rajasthan State Education Minister Vasudev Devnani released the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2018 at a press conference which was held at Ajmer. The BSER 10results will be made available on the official results websites soon by the board. The results will be available on the websites: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in . The Rajasthan board has already declared the result for class 12 board examination and class 8 board examination and with the announcement of 10th board result, the cycle of board results will be over in the state.According to the officials, 10,76,629 students had registered as regular candidates while 5059 students had registered as private candidates.10,58,018 appeared for the exams this year. Overall pass percentage is 79.86%. The officials have also said from the regular students, 80.13% emerged victorious while from private students 14.55% qualified for the higher education.Students can check their respective RBSE Class 10 results from the board's official website -- www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in -- or from the official results portal -- www.rajresults.nic.in The RBSE Class 10 results will also be released on the official results partners' websites like, indiaresults.com and examresults.com.RBSE 10th Result 2018 Results Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inThe Rajasthan Board candidates who are searching for BSER Class 10 results may follow the steps given here:Step 1 : Visit the official results website of Rajasthan Board, hosted by National Informatics Centre, www.rajresults.nic.in Step 2 : Click on the RBSE Class 10 results linkStep 3 : When the next page open, enter the required detailed details, i.e. your examination registration detailsStep 4 : Submit the details enteredStep 5 : Check your Rajasthan Board 10results from next page With the marks obtained from the BSER Class 10 results, the students will be able to get admitted in Class 12 of various boards.