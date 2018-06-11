RBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared @ Rajresults.nic.in, 79.86 % Pass

According to the officials, 10,76,629 students had registered as regular candidates while 5059 students had registered as private candidates.
10,58,018 appeared for the exams this year. Overall pass percentage is 79.86%. The officials have also said from the regular students, 80.13% emerged victorious while from private students 14.55% qualified for the higher education.
Students can check their respective RBSE Class 10 results from the board's official website -- www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in -- or from the official results portal -- www.rajresults.nic.in.
The RBSE Class 10 results will also be released on the official results partners’ websites like, indiaresults.com and examresults.com.
RBSE 10th Results 2018: How to check
RBSE 10th Result 2018 Results Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The Rajasthan Board candidates who are searching for BSER Class 10 results may follow the steps given here:
Step 1 : Visit the official results website of Rajasthan Board, hosted by National Informatics Centre, www.rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the RBSE Class 10 results link
Step 3 : When the next page open, enter the required detailed details, i.e. your examination registration details
Step 4 : Submit the details entered
Step 5 : Check your Rajasthan Board 10th results from next page
CommentsWith the marks obtained from the BSER Class 10 results, the students will be able to get admitted in Class 12 of various boards.
Click here for more Education News