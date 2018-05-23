Rajasthan Board Result 2018 For Class 12 Science, Commerce Stream Today

Rajasthan 12th result 2018 is expected today. RBSE will announce board exam results for Science and Commerce streams today at rajresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 23, 2018 11:42 IST
RBSE 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check

New Delhi: RBSE 12th result will be declared today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 result today for Science and Commerce stream. This is the first board exam result in the State. Here after the Board will release class 10 and 12th Arts result. Though the Board has not given any official update regarding the 12th result date and time, sources suggest it will be out by 6.15 pm today. Students can declare the result on the official website rajresults.nic.in. Result related updates will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well.

Out of 8 lakh students who had registered for the class 12th board exam in the State, 42665 had appeared the exam in the Commerce stream and close to 2.5 lakh in Science stream.

"The board will declare the results on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani . The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm," said the Board spokesperson, Rajendra Gupta to the Indian Express. In March, in response to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister had said that Rajasthan is the only state where over 6.5 lakh children are getting education under RTE.

The exam was held in 5507 centres Statewide.

Last year, the Board had announced class 12 science and commerce results in June 2017. While the overall pass percentage in Science stream is 90.36, it was 90.88 for Commerce stream.

Scooty For Top Girl Students In Class 12 Exam
On February 12, in the budget speech Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had announced to give scooty to top 2000 girl students who secure more than 85% in class 12 examinations. Filling up more than a lakh jobs was also announced by the Chief Minister.

