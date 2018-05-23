Rajasthan Board Result 2018 For Class 12 Science, Commerce Stream Today

Out of 8 lakh students who had registered for the class 12th board exam in the State, 42665 had appeared the exam in the Commerce stream and close to 2.5 lakh in Science stream.
"The board will declare the results on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani . The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm," said the Board spokesperson, Rajendra Gupta to the Indian Express. In March, in response to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister had said that Rajasthan is the only state where over 6.5 lakh children are getting education under RTE.
The exam was held in 5507 centres Statewide.
Last year, the Board had announced class 12 science and commerce results in June 2017. While the overall pass percentage in Science stream is 90.36, it was 90.88 for Commerce stream.
Scooty For Top Girl Students In Class 12 Exam
On February 12, in the budget speech Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had announced to give scooty to top 2000 girl students who secure more than 85% in class 12 examinations. Filling up more than a lakh jobs was also announced by the Chief Minister.
