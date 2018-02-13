Rajasthan Budget Offers Scooty For Top 2000 Girl Students In Class 12 Exam, 1.08 Lakh Jobs This Year The government has announced to give scooty to top 2000 girl students who secure more than 85% in class 12 examinations.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Budget 2018: Major Highlights On Jobs, Education New Delhi: Rajasthan government has announced recruitment for 1.08 lakh vacant posts, this year. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, on 12 February in her budget speech, announced the government's plan to fill more than a lakh posts before December 2018. Out of the total number of posts, 77100 posts will be filled in Education department, 5718 in Home department, 11930 in Administrative Reforms and 6,571 in Health department. The government has announced to give scooty to top 2000 girl students who secure more than 85% in class 12 examinations.

12वीं परीक्षा में 85% अंक लाने वाली 2000 बालिकाओं को स्कूटी दी जाएगी #RajBudget2018#ApnaRajasthanApnaBudget — जनसंपर्क, राज. सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) February 12, 2018

The budget also promises of a new agriculture university at Alwar and Kota.

अलवर में नया कृषि विश्वविद्यालय खोला जाएगा #RajBudget2018#RajasthanBudget2018#ApnaRajasthanApnaBudget — जनसंपर्क, राज. सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) February 12, 2018



The budget also announced recruitment of 2,000 patwaris, 1,000 nursing training teachers for child development projects, 1,161 constables for new Mewar Bheel Core Batallion in Banswara, 500 foresters and 2,000 forest guards.



The budget proposed an employment subsidy of Rs 5,000 to industries giving priority to bona fide residents of Rajasthan. The subsidy was increased to Rs 45,000 and Rs 40,000 for providing employment to bona fide residents by the established enterprises in backward and most backward areas.



Further an announcement of skill training scheme was also announced by the Chief Minister in order to prepare youths for employment. Under the scheme Rs 15 crore has been allocated for entrepreneurship development.



In government run ITIs, 22500 seats will be introduced at the cost of Rs 28 crore. The government will provide skill training to unemployed youths at these institutes. Technical training for 12 professions will be provided to 4,000 women at 24 government ITIs at the cost of Rs 23 crore, the Chief Minister announced

महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए 14 ITI में नए प्रशिक्षण योजना लागू की जाएगी - @VasundharaBJP#ApnaRajasthanApnaBudget#RajasthanBudget2018 — जनसंपर्क, राज. सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) February 12, 2018

4514 nurse (grade II) posts and 5558 female health worker posts are also proposed to be filled up this year. The government also announced to recruit 1000 nursing training teachers.

4 हज़ार 514 नर्स (ग्रेड-II) और 5 हज़ार 558 महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं की भर्ती #RajBudget2018#RajasthanBudget2018#ApnaRajasthanApnaBudget — जनसंपर्क, राज. सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) February 12, 2018



The government plans to add 3379 classrooms and toilets in 1163 adarsh schools.



Notification for filling up 75000 posts will be released in the next financial year.



(With Inputs from PTI)



