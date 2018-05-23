RBSE 12th Result 2018 For Science, Commerce Stream: Know Where To Check Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the result for Class 12 Science and Commerce streamtoday.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the result for Class 12 Science and Commerce stream today. The result will be available only for these two streams and the result for Arts stream will follow soon. Once the result is declared by the board, it will be available online for students to check. This year the board is releasing the results a little late than previous years.In 2017, the result for Science and Commerce stream students was announced on May 15 and for Arts students was announced on May 27.Rajasthan Patrika had earlier reported that the RBSE result is being delayed because many schools in Rajasthan had delayed submitting the sessional marks of the students to the board.Almost 8 lakh students appeared in the 12th board exam out of which about 2.5 lakh students appeared for Science and 42 thousand appeared for Commerce stream exam.Students can check their result on the official results portal for Rajasthan Examination. Students would be able to check their results at www.rajresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on third party websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.