Telangana SSC Results After May 10: Official

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana State (TS), will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 public examination results after May 10, according to an official. An official from the SSC Board or BSE Telangana, as it is also referred to as, has told NTDV that the evaluation process is over and the Telangana SSC results' releasing date has not been fixed yet. The official said it takes normally fifteen dates after the evaluation to release the TS BSE results. The TS BSE SSC exams were held from March 16 to April 2. The Telangana BSE results will be released on bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The TS BSE had released Telangana SSC results on April 27 last year. The TS SSC results saw 83 percentage students qualifying the exams for higher education.

Meanwhile, protests are continuing in the state over the alleged goof-up in Intermediate exam results, with state BJP president K Laxman continuing his indefinite fast and Congress vowing keep up its fight till justice is done to affected students. BJP has called for a bandh on May 2.

BJP's demands include sacking Education Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of the secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), judicial inquiry into the entire episode and compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide after the Inter results showed poor marks.

The Congress Tuesday said it would keep up its fight till justice is done to the students.

AICC in-charge of Congress affairs in Telangana R CKhuntia in a statement alleged that the government had not responded to the protests and only tried to put them down.

The exams were held in February and March this year and the results were declared on April 18.

Ever since the results were announced, many students and parents have been approaching the TSBIE office, alleging goof-up in the paper valuation.

While some students claimed they had either failed or got poor marks though they had performed well, parents of others said their wards are meritorious and expressed shock that they failed in the exams or had scored very less marks.

