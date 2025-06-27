Telangana Secondary School Certificate 2025 Supplementary Result Declared, Check Result Here

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC)/Class 10 supplementary result today, June 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC exam was conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2025.

TS SSC Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination June 2025".

Then, either select to choose your marks or grades.

Enter your roll number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Students' Name

Guardian's Name

Qualifying Status

Marks Scored

Other Details

The main result for the TS SSC examinations was declared on April 30, 2025 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.78 per cent.

