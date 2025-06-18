TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exam Result 2025 very soon. These exams were held to give students who didn't pass the regular board exams a second chance to clear Class 10 within the same academic year. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores online on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in - as well as other result portals.



How To Check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025

Visit the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025'

Enter your hall ticket number in the login window.

Submit the required details to check your result.

Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Passing Criteria

As per the exam rules, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass. However, for the Second Language paper, the pass mark is 20 out of 100.

TS SSC Result 2025

Earlier this year, the TS SSC 2025 annual results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage among regular students stood at 92.78%, with girls outperforming boys. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 94.26%, while boys secured 91.32%, showing a gender gap of 2.94%. Among private candidates, the pass percentage was significantly lower at 57.22%, with girls again leading at 61.70%, compared to 55.14% for boys.

Notably, Mahbubabad district topped the results with a pass percentage of 99.29%, while Vikarabad recorded the lowest at 73.97%. A total of 4,629 schools reported a 100% pass rate, while two schools recorded zero pass percentage. The difference in performance between regular and private candidates continues to remain a concern.