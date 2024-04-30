Telangana Board Class 10 Supplementary Exams 2024 Schedule Released

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the supplementary exam schedule for 2024. The exams will be conducted between June 3 and June 13.

Earlier today, the board announced the results for Class 10 board exams 2024. Students can access their marks memo on the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

In the regular TS SSC exams this year, 4,94,207 students appeared along with 11,606 private candidates. The overall pass rate for 10th-grade regular students in the state stands at 91.31%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 89.42%, while girls recorded 93.23%.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Class 10 exams from March 18 to April 2.

To successfully clear the exam, students must score a minimum of 35 out of 100 marks in each subject, except for Second Language. In Second Language, a minimum of 20 out of 100 marks is required to pass.

Students studying in Telugu medium achieved a pass rate of 80.71%, while those in English medium attained a pass rate of 93.74%.

Last year, the exams took place from April 4 to 11, with about 4.90 lakh students registered.

TS SSC 10th Results 2024: Re-evaluation Until May 15

Students seeking a re-evaluation of their marks can do so by paying a fee of Rs 500 per subject. The deadline for this process is May 15. Candidates must submit their requests directly to the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad, either in person or by mail.