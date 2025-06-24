TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Direct Link Here

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is all set to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 for Class 10 students. The results are expected to go live shortly on the official portal - bse.telangana.gov.in - and other result platforms. These exams were held to give students who didn't pass the regular board exams a second chance to clear Class 10 within the same academic year

How To Check TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025?

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the 'TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025' link on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number in the login window

Click submit to view your marks

Download and print the result for future reference

Passing Criteria for Supplementary Exams

Students must score at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass.

However, in the Second Language paper, the passing mark is 20 out of 100.

TS SSC 2025 Regular Results

The annual Class 10 results for TS SSC 2025 were declared on April 30, with an overall pass percentage of 92.78% among regular students.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 94.26%, while boys stood at 91.32%.

Among private candidates, the pass percentage dropped significantly to 57.22%.

TS SSC Results 2025: District Highlights

Mahbubabad led with a top pass percentage of 99.29%

Vikarabad recorded the lowest at 73.97%

4,629 schools achieved a perfect 100% pass rate

Two schools recorded a zero pass percentage

The disparity in performance between regular and private candidates remains a key concern for education officials.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025: What's Next?

Students who appeared for the supplementary exams held recently are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for result updates. The BSE Telangana is likely to activate the direct link anytime soon.



