TS BSE Revises SSC Class 10 2019 Time Table; Check Here

TS BSE revises SSC (Class 10) 2019 time table

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana State (TS), has revised the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 public examinations time table scheduled to be held in March and April this year. The revised SSC time table 2019 for academic SSC, OSSC and Vocational candidates in both regular and private streams has been released on the official website of the Board, bsetelangana.org. According to the revised SSC 2019 time table, the March 22 exam (English Paper 2) will now be held on April 3, 2019. No change in the schedule for other examinations.

TS BSE SSC time table 2019: Revised time table

March 16, 2019 (Saturday):

First Language Paper 1 (Group A)

First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course)

March 18, 2019 (Monday):

First Language Paper 2 (Group A)

First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course)

March 19, 2019 (Tuesday):

Second Language

March 20, 2019 (Wednesday):

English Paper 1

March 23, 2019 (Saturday):

Mathematics Paper 1

March 25, 2019 (Monday):

Mathematics Paper 2

March 26, 2019 (Tuesday):

General Science Paper 1

March 27, 2019 (Wednesday):

General Science Paper 2

March 28, 2019 (Thursday):

Social Studies Paper 1

March 29, 2019 (Friday):

Social Studies Paper 2

March 16, 2019 (Saturday):

OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic)

April 1, 2019 (Monday):

OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit, Persian. Arabic)

April 2, 2019 (Tuesday):

SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 1, 2019 (Wednesday):

English Paper 2

TS BSE SSC 2019 exam: Important things candidates should know

1. The Objective paper (Part-B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only.

2. All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.

3. SSC Public Examinations, March 2019 will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date / dates mentioned above.

4. The performance of the candidates who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are instructed to demand and answer right combination question papers only.

5. The Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the Examination centre other than the originally allotted by this office.

Click here for more Education News