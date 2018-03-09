Telangana BSE SSC Hall Tickets 2018 Released @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Download Now Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the BSE Telangana SSC hall tickets for the March 2018 annual exams.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the BSE Telangana SSC hall tickets for the March 2018 annual exams on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The candidates may access their BSE Telangana Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) hall tickets after logging on to the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. According to the time table released by the board, SSC and OSSC examinations will start from March 15 and will be concluded on April 4.Follow these steps to download your Telangana SSC 2018 hall tickets:Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Telangana, bse.telangana.gov.inStep 2: Click on the link ""SSC March 2018 Hall Tickets"Step 3: Chose your stream from Regular Hall Tickets Download, Private Hall Tickets Download, OSSC Hall Tickets Download and Vocational Hall Tickets DownloadStep 4: On next page, select your district, school, name and Date of Birth then click on Download Hall Ticket15-03-2018 Thursday:First Language Paper-I (Group-A) 9:30 AM to 12:15 PMFirst Language Paper-I (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM16-03-2018 Friday:First Language Paper-II (Group-A) 9:30 AM to 12:15 PMFirst Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 10:45 PM17-03-2018 Saturday:Second Language (Telugu & Hindi) 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM19-03-2018 Monday:English Paper-I 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM20-03-2018 Tuesday:English Paper-II 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM21-03-2018 Wednesday:Mathematics Paper-I 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM22-03-2018 Thursday:Mathematics Paper-II 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM23-03-2018 Friday:General Science Paper-I 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM24-03-2018 Saturday:General Science Paper-II 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM27-03-2018 Monday:Social Studies Paper-I 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM28-03-2018 Tuesday:Social Studies Paper-II 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM29-03-2018 Wednesday:OSSC Main Language Paper -I 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM31-03-2018 Thursday:OSSC Main Language Paper -II 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM02-04-2018 Saturday:SSSC Vocational Course 9:30 AM to 11:30 PMThe objective paper (Part B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only. All the Academic course subjects/ Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC course candidatesSSC Public Examinations, March 2018 will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any dates mentioned above.The performance of the candidates who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled, hence, the candidates are instructed to demand and answer right combination question papers only.The Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by BSE office.In another development yesterday, Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has also opened the window for hall tickets for SSC exam or class 10 exam, 2018. Concerned candidates can download the hall tickets online at the official website of the Board, bse.ap.gov.in.Click here for more Education News