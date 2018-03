BSEAP Releases Class 10 Board Exam Hall Tickets 2018

March 15, 2018 - First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course)

March 16, 2018 - First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 17, 2018 - Second language

March 19, 2018 - English Paper I

March 20, 2018 - English paper II

March 21, 2018 - Mathematics Paper I

March 22, 2018 - Mathematics paper II

March 23, 2018 - General Science paper I

March 24, 2018 - General Science Paper II

March 26, 2018 - Social Studies Paper I

March 27, 2018 - Social Studies Paper II

March 28, 2018 - OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 29, 2018 - SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released hall tickets for SSC exam 2018. Concerned candidates can download the same online at the official website of the Board bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC exams 2018 will begin on 15 March. Though hall ticket link is active on the home page, the webpage is currently available. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. BSE AP will conduct exams for Academic, OSSC and Vocational courses for both regular and private candidates. Time table for the exam was released in December 2017.Except First language Telugu Paper - I and II/ Oriya Paper I and II/ Kannada Paper I and II/ Tamil paper I and II/ Hindi paper I and II/ Urdu paper I and II/ Third language English paper I and II/ OSSC Sanskrit Paper I and II, there will also be an objective question paper which needs to be answered in the last half an hour only.Click here for more Education News