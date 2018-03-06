Stress Just A Noun, Can't Rule Life: CBSE Chairperson Treat stress, anxiety, nervousness, and worry merely as nouns, Anita Karwal IAS, the head of CBSE, has said to students appearing for their board exams in a letter that also carries an encouraging message from a Harry Potter book.

Treat stress, anxiety, nervousness, and worry merely as nouns, Anita Karwal IAS, the head of CBSE, has said to students appearing for their board exams in a letter that also carries an encouraging message from a Harry Potter book.



conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which began yesterday.



A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examination, while 11,86,306 candidates have registered for class 12 examination.



"I happen to belong to the batch of students who were the first to go through the 10+2 system of CBSE Board exams. Now that I look back, all I remember is that I studied hard, revised a lot, and still found time to hear my favourite song or two on the radio (a thing of the past now), or chat with a friend while taking a break from studies. What I do not remember, however, is what my results were," this is now Ms Karwal began her message for the board examinees.



Ms Karwal said that marks do not define a person; marks cannot bring out the uniqueness or the potential that each of you inherently possesses.





To prove her point, the CBSE head wrote about the example of Albert Einstein who was rejected by the University of Bern before he went on to become the greatest Physicist the world has seen and of Bill Gates employing the topper of his batch as an Engineer in Microsoft.



"We adults realize pretty soon in our careers that what mattered more was not how much knowledge we had acquired, but whether we used it wisely along the way. I am aware that all of you are at that crossroads in life when these things do not make much sense to you. But they will, and soon enough you will embark on the career of your choice," she added.





"These days will pass quickly, if you exude positive energies about the present and your future, but the days will drag if you are negative," her motivational letter said.





She asked the students to not to permit stress, worry, anxiety, nervousness to stay longer in their being than a few moments.





"They are just 'nouns' after all! And nouns cannot rule our lives!,"Ms Karwal told the students.



"It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities" she quoted Professor Dumbledore from the book 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' while asked the students to choose wisely.





"Choose confidence and hard work! Best wishes and blessings to you now and always," CBSE chairperson finished her letter with this.



