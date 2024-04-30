Advertisement
Telangana Board Announces Results For Class 10, 91.31% Qualify Exam

The board recorded a pass percentage of 89.42 per cent for boys 93.23 per cent for girls.

New Delhi:

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has declared the results for class 10 or TS SSC exam.  Around 4.5 lakh students qualified the exam making the pass percentage as 91.31 per cent. 

Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website https://results.bsetelangana.org/.  They will be required to enter their roll number to check the results. 

The results show that girls have yet again outperformed boys with an increased pass percentage. The pass percentage of boys was recorded as 89.42 per cent, while that of girls was recorded as 93.23 per cent.

Girls have performed better than boys in both regular and private categories. They have secured a percentage of 54.14 per cent. 

The top performing districts include Nirmal, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon and Sangareddy.

Nearly 5,05,813 students appeared in the SSC exam this year. Of these, around 4,94,207 were regular candidates while 11,606 were private candidates. Last year, 4, 91, 862 students had appeared in the exam. 

To overcome exam stress and anxiety among students, TSIB had earlier advised students to reach out at a toll-free number 14416. 

The results were declared by the board officials in a press conference. 

Steps to check the result

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana
  • Step 2- Click on 'Individual Student Wise Results of SSC Public Examinations 2024'
  • Step 3- You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Step 4- Enter your roll number and submit.
  • Step 5- Check your results and take the print out for future use.
