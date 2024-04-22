TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana TSBIE Classes 11, 12 Scorecards To Be Out Tomorrow

TS Inter Results 2024: Around 10 lakh students enrolled for Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the results for both classes 11 and 12 tomorrow at 11am. The results will be accessible on the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, they can be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. The first-year exams took place from February 28 to March 18, while the second-year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. The exams were conducted from 9am to 12 noon each day.

Practical exams for general and vocational courses were conducted between February 1 and 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates took place on February 16. The Ethics and Human Values exam occurred on February 17, and the Environmental Education exam on February 19.

The results will also be available on the 'T App Folio' mobile app, in addition to the official websites.

This year, approximately 10 lakh students enrolled for the Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

TS Inter Results 2024: Steps To Access Marksheets