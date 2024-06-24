Telangana Inter Supplementary Results 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Scorecards Out

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary exams 2024. Those who took the examinations can access their scorecards on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the board had released the results of re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks. The Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 was conducted from May 24 to June 1.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results for the annual public examinations were declared on April 24. Those who were dissatisfied with their marks had the opportunity to apply for recounting and re-evaluation. Students who failed to clear the exam or wanted to score better had appeared in the supplementary exam.

TS Inter Supply Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the board website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Select the result or marks memo download page.

Click on the exam name (IPASE), class (1st or 2nd year), and the stream (Science, Arts, or Vocational).

Input the hall ticket number.

Submit and obtain the result.

A total of 64.19 per cent of students cleared Class 12 or IPE 2nd year, while 60.01 per cent of students passed Class 11 or IPE 1st year.

As many as 2,87,261 students out of 4,78,723 appeared in the IPE 1st year exam. In the IPE 2nd year, 3,22,432 students out of 5,02,280 appearing, passed the exam.