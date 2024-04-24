TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana TSBIE Class 11, 12 Results To Be Out At 11am

TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2024 Live: The exams took place from 9am to 12 noon each day.

TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the results for both classes 11 and 12 at 11am. Students can access their results on the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, they can be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. The first-year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, while the second-year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. The exams took place from 9am to 12 noon each day.

Practical exams for general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates was held on February 16. The Ethics and Human Values exam was conducted on February 17, and the Environmental Education exam on February 19.

The results will also be accessible on the 'T App Folio' mobile app, in addition to the official websites.

This year, approximately 10 lakh students registered for the Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

Here Are The LIVE updates On Telangana Intermediate Result 2024:

Apr 24, 2024 09:44 (IST) TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Result Can Be Accessed Through Mobile Application

Students can also check their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results using the 'T App Folio' application.

Apr 24, 2024 09:43 (IST) TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Passing Percentage

At least 35 per cent marks needed in each subject to pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams.

Apr 24, 2024 09:41 (IST) TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Websites To Check Results

Students can check their results on the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.