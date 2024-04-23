TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana TSBIE Class 11, 12 Results To Be Out At 11am On April 24

TS Inter Results 2024: The exams took place from 9 am to 12 noon each day.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results for both classes 11 and 12 at 11 am tomorrow. Students can access their results on the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, they can be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. The first-year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, while the second-year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. The exams took place from 9 am to 12 noon each day.

Practical exams for general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates was held on February 16. The Ethics and Human Values exam was conducted on February 17, and the Environmental Education exam on February 19.

The results will also be accessible on the 'T App Folio' mobile app, in addition to the official websites.

This year, approximately 10 lakh students registered for the Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

TS Inter Results 2024: Steps To Access Marksheets

Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Select the link titled 'Telangana Inter Results 2024' on the homepage. To check 1st-year results, click on 'TS Inter 1st-year Results 2024'. To access 2nd-year results, select the link titled 'TS Inter 2nd-year Results 2024'. Input login credentials and submit. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download the marksheet and print a copy for future reference.

