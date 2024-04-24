Telangana Inter Results 2024: 60.01% Pass 1st Year Exam, 64.19% Clear 2nd Year

Telangana Inter Results 2024: In second year, 72.53% of girls and 56.1% of boys passed, respectively.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the results for both classes 11 and 12 on Wednesday. The pass percentage for 1st year stands at 60.01 per cent, while for 2nd year, it is 64.19 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys in both 1st and 2nd-year examinations. Among female students, the pass rate for 1st year was 68.35 per cent, compared to 51.50 per cent for males. Similarly, in the 2nd year, the pass rate for girls was 72.53 percent, while for boys, it was 56.1 percent.

The first-year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18, while the second-year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. Exams took place from 9am to 12 noon each day.

Practical exams for general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates took place on February 16. The Ethics and Human Values exam was conducted on February 17, and the Environmental Education exam on February 19.

Telangana Class 11, 12 Results 2024: Websites To Check

Students can access their results on the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

Results are also available on the 'T App Folio' mobile app, in addition to the official websites.

This year, approximately 10 lakh students registered for the Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

Supplementary Exams

Supplementary exams for TS 1st and 2nd year will commence on May 24.

TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: TS Inter 2nd-year Results Categorised By Grades

A Grade (75% or above): 1,94,311 students

B Grade (60% to less than 75%): 78,003 students

C Grade (50% to less than 60%): 25,900 students

D Grade (35% to less than 50%): 8,020 students

