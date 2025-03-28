Telangana Board Exam Results 2025: Expected Dates, Websites, Key Details

Telangana Board Exam Results 2025: The Telangana Board Results 2025 are expected to be released in the last week of April. However, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) have yet to make an official announcement. The Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) board exams have concluded, while the SSC (Class 10) exams will end on April 4.

Exam Dates And Expected Result Timeline

The Telangana Board has already conducted the Intermediate 1st-year exams from March 5 to March 24, while the 2nd-year exams took place from March 6 to March 25. The SSC (Class 10) exams began on March 21 and will conclude on April 4.

If the board follows its usual pattern, Inter results (1st and 2nd year) are likely to be declared first, followed by SSC results within a few days.

Where To Check Telangana Board Results 2025?

Once released, students can access their results online through the following official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in (For SSC Results)

tsbie.cgg.gov.in (For Intermediate Results)

results.cgg.gov.in (For all Telangana Board Results)

To download their marks memo, students will need to enter their hall ticket number.

Previous Years' Result Declaration Trends

Looking at past trends, the Telangana Board typically announces results in April or early May:

TS SSC Result- April 2025 (Expected), 2024- April 30, 2023- April 30, 2022- June 30

TS 1st Year Result Dates- April 2025 (Expected), 2024- April 24, 2023- May 9, 2022- June 28

TS 2nd Year Result Dates- April 2025 (Expected), 2024- April 24, 2023- May 9, 2022- June 28

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who will declare the TS SSC Result 2025?

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, is responsible for announcing the TS SSC 2025 results on its official website.

When will the TS SSC 2025 results be announced?

Based on previous years' trends, the TS SSC results are likely to be released in April 2025. However, the exact date has not been confirmed by the board. Along with the results, officials will also disclose key statistics, including the overall pass percentage and gender-wise performance.

Where can TS Intermediate results for 2025 be checked?



The Telangana Board will declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results through a press conference. Once announced, students can download their marks memo from the official websites:

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Revaluation And Supplementary Exams

Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or recounting through the official board websites after the results are announced. Additionally, supplementary exams for TS Inter and SSC are expected to be held in May-June 2025, with exact dates to be notified later.