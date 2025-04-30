Telangana SSC Results 2025: BSE Manabadi Class 10 Results 2025 Declared, Direct Link Here

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination results for 2025. Students can check their results on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results can also checked on the NDTV education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations. Last year, the overall pass percentage was above 90%. This year too, a similar pass percentage is expected.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid any delays in accessing their results.

How To Download TS SSC Result 2025 Online

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Select the link titled "TS SSC Results 2025"

Enter your hall ticket number along with the captcha code displayed on the screen, and submit

Once submitted, the provisional marksheet will appear on the screen



How To Check TS SSC Result 2025 via SMS

Open the message application on your phone

Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER

Send the message to 56263

You will receive your result via SMS



The online result will include a provisional marksheet containing key details such as the student's name, roll number, district, subject-wise marks, corresponding grades (ranging from A1 to F), overall CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average), and result status (Pass or Fail).

Re-evaluation or Recounting

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for revaluation or recounting. The application window will remain open until June 2025.

