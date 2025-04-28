TS SSC Results 2025: Class 10 Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

TS SSC Results 2025: Board of School Education, Telangana is expected to release Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) soon. Students can check their results on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

In order to qualify the exams, students will be required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the Telangana Board official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

The TS SSC exam was started on March 21 and concluded on April 4, 2025.

Telangana Board Class 10 Board Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of TS SSC: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Telangana Board Class 10 Board Result 2025.'

Step 3. A new page will open.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5. Your TS SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results).

Navigate to the "Results" section.

Click on the link for "Telangana Board Class 10 Board Result 2025"

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.



Last year, 4,94,207 students appeared along with 11,606 private candidates. The overall pass rate for 10th-grade regular students in the state stands at 91.31%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 89.42%, while girls recorded 93.23%.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.