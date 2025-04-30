TS SSC Results 2025 Announced: 10 Points

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination results for 2025. The results show that regular candidates have secured a pass percentage of 92.78%, with girls outperforming boys at 94.26%. Students can now check their results online at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Results 2025 Statistics In 10 Points
1. The pass percentage for regular boys is 91.32%, while for girls it's 94.26%.
2. Girls outperformed boys by 2.94% in the regular student category.
3. For private students, the overall pass percentage is 57.22%.
4. Private boys achieved a pass percentage of 55.14%.
5. Private girls achieved a pass percentage of 61.70% (6.56% more than boys).
6. A total of 4,629 schools achieved 100% pass rate for regular students.
7. Two schools recorded zero percentage results this year.
8. Mahbubabad district topped the state with a 99.29% pass rate.
9. Vikarabad district ranked last with a pass percentage of 73.97%.
10. There's a significant difference in pass percentages between regular and private students.
How To Download TS SSC Result 2025 Online
- Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in
- Select the link titled "TS SSC Results 2025"
- Enter your hall ticket number along with the captcha code displayed on the screen, and submit
- Once submitted, the provisional marksheet will appear on the screen
How To Check TS SSC Result 2025 via SMS
- Open the message application on your phone
- Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER
- Send the message to 56263
- You will receive your result via SMS
The online result will include a provisional marksheet containing key details such as the student's name, roll number, district, subject-wise marks, corresponding grades (ranging from A1 to F), overall CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average), and result status (Pass or Fail).