Karnataka SSLC Results @ Karresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

SSLC result 2019: Karnataka SSLC results will be available after 12.00 pm today

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: According to sources close to KSEEB or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, the Karnataka SSLC results will be released officially by 12.00 pm today and will be available online by 12.45 pm. Reports have earlier suggested that the results will be released on a press conference in Bangalore. Earlier the parent website of Karnataka SSLC result website karresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, had mentioned that the results were expected by 10.00 am. Now the results will be released in the afternoon. The results are being announced for exams held in March and April this year. The Karnataka SSLC results will be announced for more than 8.4 lakh students who had appeared for the exams in various centres across the state. The students will be able access the Karnataka results after entering their registration details in a space provided on the official website.

Karnataka SSLC Result: 3 Steps To Check Your Results Using Mobiles

In another related development, reports emerged that the Kerala SSLC results will be released by May 8. Kerala SSLC results 2019 will be released on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result Expected On May 8; Details Here

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to check your results:

Step One : Visit the official website link, karresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the Karnataka SSLC results link

Step Three : Enter your details on next page

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check your SSLC result from next page

Karnataka SSLC Results 2019: Direct Links To Check 10th Result

Apart from the official results website of Karnataka SSLC, the results will also be released on private portals hosted by private organisations, like examresults.net. The candidates are advised to cross check their results with the official websites if they check the results from private portals.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.