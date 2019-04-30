SSLC Results 2019: Direct Links To Check Karnataka 10th Result

SSLC result 2019: Karnataka 10th results will be released on the official websites

The wait of Karnataka students for SSLC results will be over soon. The KSEEB or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will be releasing the SSLC results or 10th results today. The Board had conducted the Class 10 annual examination for more than 8 lakh students from March 24 to April 4 and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be released by today 10.00 am on the official websites. After the Karnataka SSLC results' declaration, the Board will released the particulars of supplementary examination details for the candidates who have failed to qualify for higher education. The results will be released on karresults.nic.in.

The Pre-University Education department affiliated with the Karnataka government released the Pre-University Certificate exam results recently. The results were released on karresults.nic.in.

SSLC result 2019: Direct links for Karnataka 10th results

The SSLC result 2019 for Karnataka students will be released on following links:

Karnataka SSLC results: Link 1

Karnataka SSLC results: Link 2

Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC results will also be hosted by private portal like examresults.net.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSSEB)

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB came into existence during the year 1966. The Board conducts examinations for class 10th of affiliated schools and 11 other examinations like Karnataka open school, Diploma in Education, Music etc.

KSEEB has Bangalore as its headquarters. Examination related issues pertaining to four educational divisions are addressed by divisional secretaries or ex-officio Joint Directors of the Board at Belguam, Kalaburgi and Mysore.

Every year nearly 8.5 lac students appear for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination which will be conducted in March/April months. The Board re-conduct the same examination (as supplementary or compartment) in the month of June for the benefit of the students who fail in main examinations. Nearly 2.20 lac students take the supplementary examination.

