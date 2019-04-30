Karnataka SSLC Results 2019: List Of Websites

Karresults.nic.in 2019: Karnataka SSLC results will be available soon

Karresults.nic.in 2019: The Karnataka SSLC result for more than 8 lakh students will be released anytime soon now. The Karnataka Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual exam results will be announced on official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)'s website. The KSEEB results will also be announced on the official website hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC). The Karnataka results will be available on these official websites: karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC result is expected for the Class 10 exams held from March 24 to April 4.

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: List of websites

SSLC result 2019: Karnataka 10th results will be released soon on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC results or Karnataka 10th results will be announced on following websites:

NIC Karnataka results website:

karresults.nic.in

KSEEB official website:

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to check your results:

Step 1: Visit any of the website link provided above

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC results link

Step 3: Enter your details on next page

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your SSLC result from next page

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.