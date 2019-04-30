Karnataka SSLC Result: 3 Steps To Check Your Results Using Mobiles

Karnataka SSLC results 2019 will be released on the official website, karrresults.nic.in.

Downloading Karnataka SSLC results is easy. The results for Class 10 annual examinations held in March and April will be released soon on the official websites and the candidates may easily check their SSLC results using their mobiles, with only one condition: You need to have a good internet connection. The Karnataka SSLC results 2019 will be released for 8.41 lakh students today on the official website, karrresults.nic.in. Karresults.nic.in is the official results hosting website of KSEEB, the organisation which conducts secondary school examination and PUE Board, which organised the intermediate or higher secondary level examinations in the state.

Result update: Karnataka SSLC Results 12.45 pm Today, Here's How To Check

Karnataka SSLC results 2019: 3 simple steps to download your results using mobiles

As mentioned earlier, to download your exam results during the peak hours of declaration, you will need an internet connection with perfect speed. Make sure that your gadget has the perfect speed to login to the official website for venturing out to check your Karnataka SSLC results.

Now, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on any of the link given here

Step 2: Enter your Karnataka SSLC registration number and click submit

Step 3: Check your SSLC result from next page

The results will be released by 10.00 am today on the official websites.

