Goa Board To Announce HSSC (Class 12th) Result Today

Goa Board Class 12, HSC Result: Know How To Check

Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), will announce the HSSC result today. Goa Board result official portal. The HSSC or Class 12 exam was held from March 5 to March 26. Close to 18,000 students took the exam this year under the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, as per reports. Students can check the Goa Board HSSC result using their roll number and date of birth details.

In a press note the Board has given the exact HSSC result date and has mentioned that the HSSC result will be announced at 11.00 am. Students who have appeared for the Goa Board 12th exam can check their performance today at the above mentioned time. The result will be available at the official web portal of the Board at gbshse.gov.in. Candidates need to have login credentials in order to access the result.

How to check Goa HSSC result 2019?

Go to the official portal of the Board

Enter the login details asked in the result page

Submit the details

Get the result

Save a copy

