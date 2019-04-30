Nagaland NBSE To Announce Board Exam Results This Week

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result Date Confirmed

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce the results of the HSLC for class 10 and HSSLC for Class 12 exams on May 2. According to the official notification released by the Board the results will be announced in the late afternoon on the scheduled date. Students can check their scores on the official website - nbsenagaland.com. Last year the Nagaland board results were declared on May 18. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 66.01%. ​The overall pass percentage for class 12 Arts stream students was 73.42%, for Commerce stream was 73.75% and for Science stream was 84.39%.

The examinations for class 10 and class 12 was held on February 13-25 and February 12-March 4, respectively.

The results can be accessed through SMS to the numbers mentioned below:

HSLC (Class 10) Examinations 2019

SMS- NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56076

HSSLC (Class 12) Examinations 2019

SMS- NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56076

The Board has asked the Heads of the registered institutes to collect the marksheets, pass certificate and other necessary documents from May 3 to 7 during the office hours.

