NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland HSSLC, HSLC Result Declared At Nbsenagalnad.com Nagaland Board Result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official website for Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

The overall pass percentage for class 12 Arts stream students is 73.42%, for Commerce stream is 73.75% and for Science stream is 84.39%.



Vivotsonuo Sorhie is the topper in class 10 with 98.33%. Two students, Sherry Jindal and Raj Paul, have secured second rank with 97.83%. Leishembi Ng Lyting has secured third rank with 97.50%.



In class 12, Benrithung L Jungio is the Arts topper with 91.40%. Marina Yshmis is Commerce topper with 97.20% and Virienuo Emilia Solo is the Science topper with 91.60%.



How to check NBSE Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: www.nbsenagalnad.com.



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Click on the HSSLC or HSLC result gazette link.



Step four: Download the result gazette and check your roll number.



Here's how to get the result through SMS:



NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888

RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888







