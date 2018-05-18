NBSE Result 2018: Nagaland HSSLC, HSLC Result Declared At Nbsenagalnad.com

The overall pass percentage for class 12 Arts stream students is 73.42%, for Commerce stream is 73.75% and for Science stream is 84.39%.
Vivotsonuo Sorhie is the topper in class 10 with 98.33%. Two students, Sherry Jindal and Raj Paul, have secured second rank with 97.83%. Leishembi Ng Lyting has secured third rank with 97.50%.
In class 12, Benrithung L Jungio is the Arts topper with 91.40%. Marina Yshmis is Commerce topper with 97.20% and Virienuo Emilia Solo is the Science topper with 91.60%.
How to check NBSE Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website: www.nbsenagalnad.com.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Click on the HSSLC or HSLC result gazette link.
Step four: Download the result gazette and check your roll number.
Here's how to get the result through SMS:
NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242
RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888
CommentsClick here for more Education News