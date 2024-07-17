NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2024: Nagaland Board Releases Compartment Results For Class 10, 12

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the results for the class 10 and 12 compartment and improvement exams. Students who appeared for the NBSE HSSLC, HSLC exams can check the results on the official website nbsenl.edu.in

The students will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to access the results.

Candidates can collect their original NBSE HSSLC, HSLC results 2024 mark sheets and pass certificates from school authorities by showing their admit cards. They can report any kind of discrepancy in the marksheet or pass certificate within 30 days of the announcement of the result.



The board will begin issuing the documents to the centre superintendent on July 18.



Around 3,006 students appeared for the exam. Of these, only 1,225 passed the exam with an overall pass rate of 40.75 per cent.



The Arts stream has recorded a pass percentage of 40.1 per cent. Out of 1,227 students, only 492 have qualified. The Commerce stream has recorded a pass percentage of 43.55 per cent with 27 passed students from the 62 who appeared. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 31.16 with 129 qualifications from the total 414 students who appeared.



The male students achieved a pass percentage of 39.12 per cent. On the other hand, female students have recorded a slightly higher pass rate of 42.33 per cent.





