NBSE Results 2024: Nagaland Board Announces Results For Class 10, 12

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), Kohima announced results for the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NBSE to check their results. Students will be required to enter their roll number to check results.

The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 10 is 71.87%. In Class 12, the pass percentage of students from Commerce stream is 87.67%, Science stream is 80.93% and from Arts stream is 83.16%.

Mhanchilo Yanthan has topped the Nagaland Board Class 10 exams with 98.83%. Narola Imsong who secured 96.20% has topped Class 12 Science, Keletsole Mekro has securing 97.40% has bagged top position in Arts stream. With 98.40% Satyam Kumar Jaiswal is the topper in Commerce stream.

Students are required to score at least 33 marks in each subject and overall to qualify the exam. The NBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to 23 and class 12 exams from February 12 to March 6. Over 60,000 students appeared for the Nagaland board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 across 68 centres.



Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC or HSSLC link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the document and keep a hard copy for further need.