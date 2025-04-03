Nagaland Board Result 2025: Expected Date, Websites And Steps To Check

NBSE Board Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results this month. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

After the results are announced, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets by entering their login details on the result portal. The Nagaland Board will later send the original mark sheets to the respective schools.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) conducted the HSLC (Class 10) exams from February 12 to February 24, while the HSSLC (Class 12) exams were held from February 11 to March 7.

Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the Nagaland Board's official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on the "NBSE Class 10 (HSLC) or Class 12 (HSSLC) Result 2025" link.

Enter your login credentials and click Submit.

Your NBSE exam result will appear on the screen.

Check your result and download a copy for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their NBSE Class 10 and 12 results via SMS. To access the results, students must send a text message in the format NB10 <Roll Number> or NB12 <Roll Number> to 56070.

Results On NDTV

The results will also be available on NDTV.com, which has launched a special page for board exam results to help students access their scores easily and without hassle.

Nagaland Board Result 2025: Steps To Check On NDTV

Visit the NDTV Board Exam Result page.

A page displaying the results will open.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Once you submit the correct details, your result will appear on the screen.

Nagaland Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025

Nagaland Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025

NBSE Board Result 2025: Revaluation

After the announcement of the Class 10 and Class 12 results, the Nagaland Board will release the revaluation and rechecking schedule. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets through the official website.

Applicants must submit the required details, including the subjects they want reevaluated, within the given deadline.

Past Trends

Nagaland Board Class 10 Results 2024

In 2024, the Nagaland Class 10 results were declared on April 26, with a pass percentage of 71.87%. Mhanchilo Yanthan topped the exam with 98.83% marks.

Nagaland Board Class 12 Results 2024

In 2024, the Nagaland Board Class 12 results were announced on April 26. In the Commerce stream, 87.67% of students passed, while the pass percentages in the Science and Arts streams stood at 80.93% and 83.16%, respectively. Narola Imsong topped the Science stream with 96.20% marks, Keletsole Mekro topped the Arts stream with 97.40% marks, and Satyam Kumar Jaiswal secured the top rank in the Commerce stream with 98.40% marks.