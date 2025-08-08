Northeast BJP National Spokesperson Resigns From Party

Nagaland minister and national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mmhonlümo Kikon, resigned from the party on Wednesday, citing personal reasons tied to broader public engagement.

BJP officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding his resignation.

Mr. Kikon, a prominent BJP figure in the Northeast and two-time MLA from the 40 Bhandari Constituency, stated in his resignation letter that his decision was driven by a desire to "explore new avenues of public engagement and policy work."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to him during his tenure with the BJP, Mr Kikon said it was an honor to serve the party and contribute to its growth in various capacities.

"My decision is guided by the need to explore new avenues for public engagement and policy work, which I believe will enable me to contribute to society in new ways," Mr Kikon said.

Mr Kikon, known for his articulate representation of regional and tribal issues, played a key advisory role in shaping the BJP's policy approaches in the Northeast.

Sources suggest that Mr Kikon was increasingly dissatisfied with the handling of issues concerning tribal communities in the Northeast.

His exit is seen as a significant setback for the BJP in the Northeast, particularly in its efforts to consolidate support in the region's tribal belt.