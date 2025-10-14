Ex Union Minister, 2 Deputy Chief Ministers In BJP Bihar List, Speaker Out

The BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar election. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively. Ramkripal Yadav, a former Union Minister who was once a trusted aide of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, will contest from Danapur.

Interestingly, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav's name is missing from the list and the party has fielded Ratnesh Kushwaha from the Patna Sahib seat he has represented since 2010.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Tarkishore Prasad will be fighting from Katihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey from Siwan and Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur. Another prominent name on the list is that of Shreyasi Singh, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter, who will contest the Jamui seat she won last time.

Tarapur, from where Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has been fielded, has been with the JDU since 2010. Earlier, it was held by Chaudhary's father Shakuni Chaudhary, then with Lalu Yadav's RJD.