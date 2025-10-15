BJP Youth Wing Leader Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Uttarakhand

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and raping her, officials said.

The girl was rescued from Haridwar, they said, adding the accused has been identified as Dev Singh Bagdwal.

Sub-Inspector Asha Bisht said that the victim's mother filed a missing person complaint on October 8. During the investigation, police traced the girl's mobile phone location and received a tip-off from an informant.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

The accused was arrested on charges of kidnapping and rape, and under section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

According to sources, Bagadwal is a former district general secretary of the BJP's youth wing -- BJYM -- in Nainital.

Following the arrest, the opposition Congress targeted the ruling BJP, alleging that its "Beti Bachao" slogan had turned into "Beti Bachao from BJP leaders".

State Congress president Karan Mahara referred to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and other incidents in the state, saying such cases involving BJP leaders have brought shame to society.

He said the BJP, which talks of a "cultured India", harbours such criminals within its ranks.

The BJP condemned the incident, calling it shameful, and appealed to opposition parties to refrain from politicising the matter.

State BJP spokesperson and Rajpur MLA Khajan Das said strict action will be taken regardless of the accused's political affiliation.

He added that the BJP government is committed to protecting women and children and is in touch with the victim's family to provide all possible assistance.

Das urged opposition leaders to avoid unnecessary allegations and said the guilty will be given the harshest punishment as per the law.

