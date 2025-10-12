7-Year-Old Girl Raped In School In Jaipur, Accused Arrested

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her school in Jaipur on Saturday, police said.

The accused allegedly entered the private school and hid in a toilet where he caught the girl student and raped her. She narrated the incident to her teacher, following which the parents and police were informed.

SHO Gandhi Nagar police station said that based on the inputs by locals who spotted the man fleeing by jumping the wall of the school, the accused (35) was detained.

The accused allegedly confessed to having committed the crime, and he was arrested on Sunday, he said.

