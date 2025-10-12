Tripura Man 'Rapes, Murders' 14-Month-Old, Arrested

A 14-month-old child was allegedly raped and killed in North Tripura's Panisagar area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a daily wager, has been arrested from Nilambazar in Assam, they said.

The alleged rape took place on Saturday, following which she was "murdered and buried in a paddy field in the area", said Officer-in-Charge of Panisagar police station, Sumanta Bhattacharjee.

The accused had taken the baby from her mother on the pretext of going on an outing, he said.

“Since he did not return the child back to her mother after three hours, the parents became anxious. As the news spread, hundreds of villagers started searching for the child,” the officer said.

“Her body was found buried in a paddy field. After conducting the post-mortem, it was handed over to the family today,” Bhattacharjee said.

An investigation is underway, and the accused will be produced before a local court on Monday, he added.

