CISCE Confirms Result Date, Time For ISC, ICSE Examination 2019

CISCE result for ICSE and ISC will be released next week

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released an official notification and confirmed the result declaration date for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) 2019 examination. The CISCE 10th and 12th results will be declared on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3 pm. The results of the ICSE 2019 and ISC 2019 Examination results will be made available through the career portal of the council and the website of the council and also through SMS. For more information refer to the official website, www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

The examination for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations was held from February 22 to March 25, 2019 and February 4 to March 25, 2019 respectively.

According to the official notification, the compartmental examination for class 10 and class 12 will be held from July 15 to 17, 2019.

The 1, 83,387 students appeared for the ICSE examination and 80,880 students appeared for the ISC examinations in 2018. Last year, the pass percentage for ICSE and ISC was 98.55% and 96.30% respectively. The pass percentage for girls was better than boys last year.

ICSE Result, ISC Result 2019: How To Check?

Go to official CISCE website as mentioned above.

Click on the link 'Results 2019'.

Select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the Course Option.

Enter your Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Submit and view your result.

The result will also be available through SMS. To get your ICSE/ISC result on SMS, type "ICSE/ISC Unique 7-digit code" and send it to 09248082883.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.