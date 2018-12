CISCE Releases ISC/Class 12 Board Exam 2019 Date Sheet

ICSE 2019 Timetable: ISC Class 12 Exam 2019 Time Table Released

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the date sheet for ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) board exam 2019. The exam for ISC or class 12 students will begin on February 4, 2019 and conclude on March 25, 2019. The exams will begin with practical exams which are scheduled from February 4 to February 14, 2019. The Theory component will begin with Economics paper exam on February 15, 2019. The date sheet is also available on the official website. Students can check the detailed exam schedule below.

ISC (Class 12) Board Exam 2019 Schedule

February 04, 2019 (9.00 AM): Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

February 05, 2019 (9.00 AM): Physics - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 06, 2019 (9.00 AM): Indian Music - Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)/ Indian Music - Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)/ Western Music - Paper 2 (Practical)/ Home Science - Paper 2 (Practical) - Planning Session

February 07, 2019 (9.00 AM): Chemistry - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 08, 2019 (9.00 AM): Biotechnology - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 11, 2019 (9.00 AM): Biology - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 12, 2019 (9.00 AM): Home Science - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 13, 2019 (9.00 AM): Computer Science - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 14, 2019 (9.00 AM): Fashion Designing - Paper 2 (Practical)

February 15, 2019 (2.00 PM): Economics

February 16, 2019 (9.00 AM): Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)

February 18, 2019 (2.00 PM): Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

February 20, 2019 (2.00 PM): Accounts

February 21, 2019, 2019 (2.00 PM): English - Paper 1 (English Language)

February 22, 2019 (2.00PM): Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

February 23, 2019 (9.00 AM): Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

February 25, 2019 (2.00 PM): English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 26, 2019 (2.00 PM): Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)/ Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory)/ Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)/ Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

February 27, 2019 (2.00 PM): Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages

February 28, 2019 (9.00 AM): Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 01, 2019 (2.00 PM): Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 02, 2019 ((.00 AM): Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A') 3 hrs.

March 05, 2019 (2.00 PM): Mathematics

March 06, 2019 (2.00 PM): Elective English

March 07, 2019 (2.00 PM): Business Studies

March 08, 2019 (2.00 PM): Psychology

March 11, 2019 (2.00 PM): Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 12, 2019 (2.00 PM): Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

March 13, 2019 (2.00 PM): Sociology

March 14, 2019 (2.00 PM) Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 15, 2019 (2.00 PM):History

March 18, 2019 (2.00 PM): Commerce/ Electricity and Electronics

March 19, 2019 (2.00 PM): Political Science/ Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 22, 2019 (2.00 PM): Geography - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 25, 2019 (2.00 PM): Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)/ Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing/ Geometrical & Building Drawing

Click here for more Education News