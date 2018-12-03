ICSE Timetable 2018 Released, Exams From February

ICSE 2019 Timetable: Class 10 Date Sheet Released @ Cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE examination has released the time table for the annual exams for year 2019. The examinations will start from February 22 and will be concluded on March 25, 2019, according to ICSE time table. This year, the ICSE exams are starting four days earlier than last year. In 2018, the ICSE final examination began on February 26 and the ISC examinations started from February 7.

The exam for ISC or class 12 students will begin on February 4, 2019 and conclude on March 25, 2019.

The CISCE recently announced that it will give unsuccessful candidates a second chance to pass the examination in the same year, from 2019.

CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates having failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after publication of the respective board results.

ICSE Timetable 2019: Check Here

ICSE 2019 Timetable: Class 10 Date Sheet Released @ Cisce.org

Students of Class 12, having passed in English and two other subjects but not in the fourth subject and Class 10candidates, making it in English and three other subjects, but failing in the fifth subject, won't have to waste one year under the new system, he said.

Those candidates can sit for the supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July, Mr Arathoon said.

The results of the compartmental exam can then be published by August to enable successful students to enrol for higher studies, Mr Arathoon, also the Chief Executive of CISCE, said.

Click here for more Education News

