ISCE, ISC Exam: Unsuccessful Students To Get Another Chance In Same Year From 2019

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will give unsuccessful candidates a second chance to pass the examination in the same year, from 2019.

December 01, 2018
Those candidates can sit for the supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July from next year


Kolkata: 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will give unsuccessful candidates a second chance to pass the examination in the same year, from 2019. CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates having failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after publication of the respective board results. 

Mr Arathoon was addressing participants at the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate Conference here on Friday. 

Students of Class 12, having passed in English and two other subjects but not in the fourth subject and Class 10candidates, making it in English and three other subjects, but failing in the fifth subject, won't have to waste one year under the new system, he said. 

Those candidates can sit for the supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July, Mr Arathoon said. 

The results of the compartmental exam can then be published by August to enable successful students to enrol for higher studies, Mr Arathoon, also the Chief Executive of CISCE, said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ICSE Exam ISC exam

