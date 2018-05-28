CISCE To Be Approached To Know Students' Shortcomings In English Paper A city school will approach the CISCE to know the shortcomings of students after receiving complaints of below expectation scores in their English paper,a top official of the Association of Heads of ICSE Schools said today.

The students will be randomly chosen from among the students who complained about their low scores and the CISCE expert panel will re-evaluate their written English answer scripts, Nabarun Dey, who is also school's principal, said.



The number of schools who would opt for this and their names would be known at the association's AGM on June 5-6.



"This move to send answer sheets for re-evaluation is not aimed at securing higher revised marks in English for our students. We just want to know where the students fared below the expected level, what could be the more appropriate and ideal answer. On getting the feedback, it will be passed on to the students for their improvement in the subject and will use the recommendations for preparing the next batch of students,"he said.



A spokesman of another city school said, "Some of our best performers in ICSE have scores in the 90s in English,which has brought down their aggregate."



Authorities of another south Kolkata school said only18 students have got scores of 90 or above in English in the examination. A North 24 Parganas school principal said "Many of our students got below 80 per cent marks in the subject despite scoring over 85-90 per cent in other papers which has affected their result."



