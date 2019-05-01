UP Madarsa Board Result 2019 Declared: How To Check

UP Madarsa Board result for 2019 examination has been released

UP Board of Madarsa Education has released Madarsa board result for the examination conducted in 2019. Students who appeared for the board exam will be able to check their result from the official website using their examination roll number. The result has been released for all the classes, i.e. Aliya, Amil, Kamil and Fazil. As per some reports more than 5000 students appeared in the Madarsa board examinations which were held at 13 examination centres situated across the state.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official UP Madarsa Board website: http://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in/.

Step two: Click on the Madarsa Board Examination Result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Select your class from the drop down menu.

Step four: Enter your 10-digit roll number correctly.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2019: Direct Link

Students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for improvement examination. The details for the UP Madarsa board improvement examination will be available on the official website soon.

Meanwhile, the UP Board for higher education released the result for class 10 and class 12 board examination on April 27, 2019.

