UP Board Result 2019 Out; Check Your Class 10, 12 Results Here

UP Board result 2019 has been released for both Class 10 and Class 12 students

UP Board result 2019: UP Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 students have been released on the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (famously known as UP Board). According to officials, 80.07% students have qualified for higher education in Class 1 while 70.06% students have passed in Class 12 in the Board examinations held from February 7 to March this year. According the data provided by the Board, the intermediate result has decreased by 2% in comparison to last year.

In UP Board results, total number of students who passed in class 10 examination is 28.63 Lakh.

Among class 10 students Gautam Raghuvanshi is the topper with 97.93% marks. Total number of students who have passed in Class 12th is 22.73 Lakh.

Among class 12 students, Tanu Tomar is the topper with 97.80% marks.

UP Board result 2019: Direct links

The UP Board results for both 10th and 12th Classes have been released on following direct links:

U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2019 Results

(The UP Board 12th result was announced on 27 April 2019 at 01.00 PM)

U. P. Board Intermediate (Class X) Examination - 2019 Results

(The UP Board 10th result was announced on 27 April 2019 after 01.30 PM).

With this results declaration, UP Board became the second education board in the country to release both Class 10 and Class 12 results.

More than 32 lakh students had registered for the UP Board 10th exam and 26 lakh had registered for the UP Board 12th exam.

