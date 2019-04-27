UP Board Result 2019 Declared; 80.07% Pass In 10th, 70.06% Pass In 12th

UP Board Result 2019 has been declared

UP Board Result 2019: UP Board result has been declared. The result was declared by Vinay Kumar Pandey at the board office in Prayagraj. 80.07% students have passed in class 10th. 70.06% students have passed in class 12th. The intermediate result has decreased by 2% in comparison to last year.

Total number of students who passed in class 10 examination is 28.63 Lakh. Among class 10 students Gautam Raghuvanshi is the topper with 97.93% marks. Total number of students who have passed in class 12this 22.73 Lakh. Among class 12 students, Tanu Tomar is the topper with 97.80% marks.

Within a span of two months, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the state board responsible for secondary and higher secondary education in Uttar Pradesh, has released the board exam results. The result was announced at the board office in Prayagraj. The result for Class 12 students is now available on the website while the result for class 10 students will be available at 1:30 pm.

More than 32 lakh students had registered for the UP Board 10th exam and 26 lakh had registered for the UP Board 12th exam.

UP Board Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the following websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UP Intermediate Exam result link or UP 12th result link for class 12 result and click on UP High School exam result link or UP 10th result link for class 10 result.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students who wish to apply for scrutiny will need to apply for scrutiny of their results within 30 minutes of declaration.

