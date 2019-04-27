UP Board Result 2019: Direct Links To Download Results

UP Board: Board result 2019 will be released on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

Downloading your UP Board results is very easy and simple. The results of the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations will be announced today in the afternoon and the same will released on the official results link provided by the Board. The UP Board has made various facilities to download both UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result including websites, an app and also messaging service. The easiest way to download UP Board result is through the official websites. The Board, which conducts Class 10 (High School or Matric as it is known) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary or Intermediate as it is known) examinations in an annual basis will release the Board exam results on the official websites like upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The UP Board results will also be released on the websites of official results partners; like examresults.net.

According to a latest update published on the official results website, the UP Board 10th results will be released on the official website by 1.30 pm while the UP Board 12th result will be published by 1.00 pm.

UP Board result 2019: Direct links

UP Board result 2019: The results will be published on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in

The UP Board results for both 10th and 12th Classes will be released on following direct links:

U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2019 Results

(According to the official website, the UP Board 12th result likely to be announced on 27 April 2019 at 01.00 PM)

U. P. Board Intermediate (Class X) Examination - 2019 Results

(According to the official website, the UP Board 10th result likely to be announced on 27 April 2019 on 01.30 PM onwards).

